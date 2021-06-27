Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zendesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

