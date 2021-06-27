Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

