Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $256.24 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.87.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

