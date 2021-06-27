Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,027 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.