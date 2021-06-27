Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,303 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

