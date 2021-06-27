Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,066 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

