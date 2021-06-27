Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.