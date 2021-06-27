Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.