Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $14,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 33,905.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 163.5% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.14. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09.

