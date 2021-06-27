Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 111,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $46.82 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

