Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

