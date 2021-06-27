Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

