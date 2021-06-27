Banano Price Tops $0.0117 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Banano has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $210,499.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,571,337 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

