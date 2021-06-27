Band Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $26.93 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00014543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $168.83 million and $26.93 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

