Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of Bank First worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank First by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $545.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

