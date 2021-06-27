Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,592,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,327 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $371,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 53,178,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

