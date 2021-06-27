Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,112 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.