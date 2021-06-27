Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

