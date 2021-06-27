Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

