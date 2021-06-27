Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,332 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.23% of Genesco worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

NYSE:GCO opened at $63.62 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

