Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NET stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

