Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 174,725 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.77% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $84,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.47 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

