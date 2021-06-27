Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of OGE Energy worth $92,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 67.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.38 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

