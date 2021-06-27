Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.74 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Boyd Gaming worth $83,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $61.06 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

