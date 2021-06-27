Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.06 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Stifel Financial worth $85,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after acquiring an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

SF opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

