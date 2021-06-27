Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $90,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

