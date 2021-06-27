Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Snowflake worth $86,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Snowflake by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,583 shares of company stock worth $133,946,768 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

