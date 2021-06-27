Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 112,011 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Formula One Group worth $88,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $48.91 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

