Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Hormel Foods worth $92,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

