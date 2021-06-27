Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.30% of H&R Block worth $90,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

