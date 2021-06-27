Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,321,437 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Zillow Group worth $90,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 741.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,793 shares of company stock worth $7,876,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

