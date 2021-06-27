Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 173,438 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Leggett & Platt worth $92,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

