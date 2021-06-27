Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,586 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $89,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

VNO stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

