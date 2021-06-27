Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,837 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of CyrusOne worth $88,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 924.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.71 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

