Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Atmos Energy worth $93,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

