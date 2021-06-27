Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Manhattan Associates worth $92,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $145.61 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

