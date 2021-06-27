Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.09% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BHB opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $409.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

