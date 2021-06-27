Barclays PLC Acquires 11,815 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Chart Industries worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

