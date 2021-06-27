Barclays PLC Acquires 40,680 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Evergy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Evergy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,170,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

