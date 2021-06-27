Barclays PLC Buys 28,470 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 117.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $239,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 173,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 46,223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

