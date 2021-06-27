Barclays PLC Has $14.88 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.