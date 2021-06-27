Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $326.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

