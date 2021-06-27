Base Protocol Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $657,965.34 and approximately $33,559.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 727,089 coins and its circulating supply is 509,257 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

