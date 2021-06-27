Basic Attention Token Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $802.58 million and $140.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,660,550 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

