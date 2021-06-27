BASIC Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $22.09 million and $594,869.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

