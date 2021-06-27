BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BCE worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $244,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 14.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in BCE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 501.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

