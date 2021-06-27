Beacon Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Beacon has a market cap of $3.17 million and $682.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00005372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023902 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

