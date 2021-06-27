BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000273 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

