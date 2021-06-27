Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

