Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

BDX stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

